Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $142,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 701,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

