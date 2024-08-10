Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,000 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock remained flat at $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 578,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.