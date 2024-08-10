Accel Wealth Management Acquires 227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.02. The company has a market cap of $514.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

