ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 3,837,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

