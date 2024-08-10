AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,306,000 after purchasing an additional 108,484 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.93. 3,201,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $193.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

