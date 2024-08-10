911 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.41. 890,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day moving average of $254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

