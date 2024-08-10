7,695 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $345,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS XBAP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.07. 5,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

