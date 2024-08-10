69,060 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after purchasing an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,583,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 1.0 %
CRH stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
