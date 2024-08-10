69,060 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after purchasing an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,583,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.0 %

CRH stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.