36,763 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,970. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SR

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.