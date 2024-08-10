2,928 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 1,584,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,350. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,232 shares of company stock worth $7,591,282. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.