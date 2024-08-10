2,635 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.71. 5,435,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,857. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

