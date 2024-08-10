1,569 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.95. 271,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

