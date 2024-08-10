1,027 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $36.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,935.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,938.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

