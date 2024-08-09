ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

