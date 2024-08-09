ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

ZI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

