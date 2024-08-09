ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
ZI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,667,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.
View Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.