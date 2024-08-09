Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-5.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.780-5.880 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.95. The company had a trading volume of 507,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,768. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
