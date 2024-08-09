zkSync (ZK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $420.93 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $420.93 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11435493 USD and is up 11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $74,362,078.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

