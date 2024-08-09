Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

