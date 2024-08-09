Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

