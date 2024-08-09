Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.39 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.