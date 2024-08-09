Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.62. 128,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,305. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.16. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

