Zacks Research Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Logitech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

