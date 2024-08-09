Zacks Research Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.
BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
