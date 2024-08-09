YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 16.7 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $43.20 on Monday. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.