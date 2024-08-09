yearn.finance Reaches Market Cap of $168.67 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $5,059.40 or 0.08422156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $168.67 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,338 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

