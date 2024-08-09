XYO Market Cap Reaches $68.11 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $68.11 million and approximately $458,952.45 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,974.29 or 0.96612829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00054987 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00471527 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $574,591.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.