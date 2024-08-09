Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Xperi has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

