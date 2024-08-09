XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. XPEL updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

