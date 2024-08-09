Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.01, but opened at $36.92. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 41,750 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

