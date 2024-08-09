Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XENE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

