Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,764.52

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $121,764.52 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,530,592 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,737,969.34790334. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02677224 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $107,927.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

