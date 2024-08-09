Wrapped Pulse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $330.36 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,769,994,697,239 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,773,456,106,563.599. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003551 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $10,543,467.34 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

