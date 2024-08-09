Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Cap of $21.26 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $33,324.03 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05265321 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,700.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

