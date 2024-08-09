WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.954 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
WPP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.
WPP Stock Performance
NYSE WPP opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
