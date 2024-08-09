WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 179,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPP by 62.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

