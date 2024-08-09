Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.35. 429,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,823. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.13.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.