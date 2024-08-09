Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.45. 329,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.