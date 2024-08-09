William Blair Comments on Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRN

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $80.74 on Friday. Stride has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $111,377,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.