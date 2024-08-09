WHY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.75 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One WHY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WHY has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHY has a market cap of $116.56 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000028 USD and is up 12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $16,514,377.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.