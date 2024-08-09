Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 4th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded up C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$75.79. 78,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,395. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$86.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$76.71. The firm has a market cap of C$34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total value of C$1,264,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

