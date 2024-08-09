Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 98,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,641. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.