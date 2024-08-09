WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $204,166.86 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WEX opened at $174.02 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

