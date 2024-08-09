Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 209.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

