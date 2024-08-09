Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.47.

MCK opened at $550.90 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.00 and a 200-day moving average of $549.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

