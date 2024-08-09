Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,441 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

