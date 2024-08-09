Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

