Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

