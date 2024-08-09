Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FI stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

