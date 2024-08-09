Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stephens

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,193,000 after purchasing an additional 103,818 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

